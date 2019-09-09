Ashok Leyland to observe non-working days in five plants in September

Chennai-based automaker Ashok Leyland has stated that it will observe non-working days in five of its plants this month.

“We write to inform you that the following are the non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019, due to continuing weak demand for our products,” the company informed today in its regulatory filing.

As per the filing by the Hinduja Group's flagship firm, the Ennore plant will have 16 non-working days. Hosur 1, 2 and CPPS five days, Alwar and Bhandara ten days and Pantnagar will have 18 non-working days.

The development comes as the second-largest automaker in the country reported a 47 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August. The company had posted sales of 17,386 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales stood at 5,349 units last month as against 13,158 units in August 2018, down 59 percent. Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,882 units as compared with 4,228 units in August last year, a dip of 8 percent.