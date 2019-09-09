Auto
Ashok Leyland to observe non-working days in five plants in September
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Chennai-based automaker Ashok Leyland has stated that it will observe non-working days in five of its plants this month.
The company's Ennore plant will have 16 non-working days. Hosur 1, 2 and CPPS five days, Alwar and Bhandara ten days and Pantnagar will have 18 non-working days.
The development comes as the second-largest automaker in the country reported a 47 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August.
