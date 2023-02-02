English
auto News

Ashok Leyland's shares jump 5% amid robust January sales and strong Q3 results
By CNBCTV18.COMFeb 2, 2023 2:38:47 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Ashok Leyland jumped 5 percent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its profit after tax for the third quarter that ended December 2022. The automobile company's stock climbed five percent to Rs 155.10 on the BSE on Thursday.

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday, after market hours, reported a multi-fold jump in its profit after tax at Rs 361 crore for the third quarter that ended December, aided by robust sales.
Also Read: India to spend over Rs 1,000 crore just on scrapping and replacing Central govt vehicles older than 15 years
The Chennai-based company sold 28,221 medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in the country, up 69 percent from a year earlier. It also sold 16,405 light commercial vehicles, up 15 percent from the previous year.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs six crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,030 crore over Rs 5,535 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
January Sales
Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales, including exports, rose 23 percent to 17,200 units in January. The company had reported its total vehicle sales at 13,939 units in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday.
Domestic sales (M&HCV and LCV) in the reporting month were recorded at 16,198 units, a growth of 27 percent over 12,709 units in January 2022.
Also Read: Budget 2023: Customs duty to Green Hydrogen mission, key takeaways for auto industry
