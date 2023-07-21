Ashok Leyland Q1: Beats Street estimates, Margins over 500 bps higher YoY

In first quarter of FY24, EBITDA is higher at Rs 821 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 704 crore. The EBITDA margins grew to 10 percent versus the Street expectations of 8.7 percent.

Ashok Leyland posted impressive numbers in the first quarter of FY24. The standalone net revenues are 13 percent higher year on year at Rs 8,189 crore, beating the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,052 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is at Rs 821 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 704 crore. The EBITDA margins grew to 10 percent versus the Street expectations of 8.7 percent.

The Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, reported more than eight times jump in its profits. Net profits for the quarter stood at Rs 576 crore as against Rs. 68 crore in the same period last year.

The other income has almost doubled to Rs 51 crore from Rs 26 crore year on year. Tax expense for the quarter was lower as it considers a one time deferred tax credit of Rs 172 crore on account of expected transition to lower tax regime in the following financial year.

The company 's total domestic sales in the month of June 2023 stood at 14,363 units, up 7 percent month on month and 5 percent year on year. The domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 9,274 units, a growth of 10 per cent year on year. Domestic sales of light commercial vehicles marginally increased to 5,089 units from 5,070 units in June 2022.

In the June ended quarter, Ashok Leyland's domestic MHCV volume grew by 7 percent and market share grew from 30 percent to 31.2 percent. The MHCV truck market share was at 31.7 percent as against 31.1 percent in the same period last year. The domestic LCV volume in June ended quarter was 14,821 units, 3 percent year on year.

The Company continued to see strong demand for the modular AVTR range of trucks. The efforts on network expansion also helped the uptick in revenue and market share. In the LCV segment as well, the volumes grew on the back of good market acceptance of our Bada Dost range. The Power Solutions and Aftermarket businesses continued to contribute strongly to the top line of the company.