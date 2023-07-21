Ashok Leyland Q1: Beats Street estimates, Margins over 500 bps higher YoY

1 Min Read
Ashok Leyland posted impressive numbers in the first quarter of FY24. The net revenues at Rs 8,189.3 crore is higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,052 crore.
Ashok Leyland is trading 2 percent higher on NSE post its first quarter results announcement.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed
Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read