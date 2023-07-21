CNBC TV18
    Ashok Leyland Q1: Beats Street estimates, Margins over 500 bps higher YoY

    Jul 21, 2023

    Ashok Leyland posted impressive numbers in the first quarter of FY24. The net revenues at Rs 8,189.3 crore is higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,052 crore.

    Ashok Leyland is trading 2 percent higher on NSE post its first quarter results announcement.
