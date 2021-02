Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland is optimistic about a demand recovery in the coming financial year, said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Ashok Leyland was among the companies which made a presentation at Chasing Growth 2021, the annual investor conference of Kotak Institutional Equities.

Forty-two companies from across India made the line-up on Day 2 (February 17) of— the Kotak Institutional Equities’. During the course of the day, 533 institutional investors from 176 funds across India, Singapore, Hong Kong and London and New York met 95 senior managers in over 1,250 meetings.

The report stated that the recovery would be led by two factors: 1) Rebound in economic activity, resulting in “higher freight demand”, and 2) strong construction segment demand resulting in a recovery in tipper and multi-axle truck segments.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment continues to remain strong due to a boom in e-commerce and agriculture, and new product launches that will address product gaps in the portfolio, the report said.

Bringing some cheer to the company was a growth in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) inventory — it stood at 3,171 units in December 2020, compared to 1,853 units in September 2020 at the factory level. In FY2022, Ashok Leyland expects a 20-30 percent YoY growth in the exports segment.

In the domestic bus segment, the company expects a gradual recovery, partly aided by the government scheme of Rs 18,000 crore to support the augmentation of public bus transport services. This, the company states, will help in deploying innovative PPP models so that private players can finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses. Having said that, the company expects the recovery in the bus segment to take time because public transport hasn’t opened up fully yet.

However, the company is wary of higher raw material prices this quarter due to a sharp run-up in steel prices. To offset the impact of this part, the company has hiked prices by 1.5 percent in January 2021.

The report also states that the company has been affected by constraints in the supply of electronic control units (ECUs) due to the non-availability of semiconductors, which can impact future volumes. The company expects the situation to normalise by the September quarter.

The company also highlighted that it has reduced fixed costs by 33 percent during the pandemic. Of these, some of the costs will come back once volume rises. Also, the company expects the EBITDA margin to cross the previous peak over the next two-three years. This would be led by a recovery in volumes and cost savings from the AVTR platform among other initiatives.

The company’s capex guidance is Rs 700-750 crore for this financial year. The expenditure will be incurred on expanding and electrification of LCV portfolio, modular vehicle program and de-bottlenecking plants to increase capacity.