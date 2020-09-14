Ashok Leyland launches new LCV Bada Dost; could build more LCVs than ever before

Nine years after it forayed into the LCV segment with the launch of Dost, commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland says it wants to double its contribution to the segment’s total industry volume (TIV). At present, Leyland accounts for only 34 percent of the LCV segment’s industry volumes.

“The market is huge — around 500,000 LCVs are sold every year, and we are only a small player in this market,” Nitin Seth, Ashok Leyland’s chief operating officer told CNBC-TV18 adding, “If we increase our range of LCVs, we are hopeful of addressing 65-70 percent of the market, and in turn increase volumes of Ashok Leyland.”

Seth was speaking on the sidelines of the lunch of a new LCV Bada Dost by Ashok Leyland on Monday. Built on the company’s new Phoenix platform, the Bada Dost is a first for Ashok Leyland in many ways. It’s the first offering on the company’s new Phoenix LCV platform.

For only the first time, Ashok Leyland has begun making left-hand drive variants of its LCVs, which has the company looking to expand its export numbers in the segment. The company will, for the first time again, also have an offering to take on the Toyota Yodha and the Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck.

LCV market, the least-affected

It isn’t surprising that Ashok Leyland wants to bet big on the LCV market. After all, its LCV portfolio has seen the smallest decline in sales when to other segments, for August. The company sold 3,602 LCVs last month when compared to 3,711 in August 2019. In contrast, it sold merely 2,222 MHCVs when compared to 4,584 in August 2019 — a fall of 51.5 percent.

“The overall LCV market may not drop by more than 20 percent for the year. E-commerce, rural markets and increasing consumption are driving growth here,” said Seth.

He added that medium-term growth in LCVs is very much a reality for the industry. “The losses in LCVs in the first six months will be adequately covered in the second half of the year. From there on, we expect the industry to grow at 10 to 12 percent CAGR over the next five years.”

Bada Dost could boost Ashok Leyland exports

Ashok Leyland isn’t just punting on the domestic LCV market to recover quickly. The option of building Bada Dosts with left-hand drives, Seth believes, will give the manufacturer’s LCV export order book, a much-needed boost. This is with good reason as eighty percent of the export markets Ashok Leyland caters to require left-hand drive automobiles. The launch of Dost Plus now means that the company will target Eastern Europe, Middle East and Southern Africa more aggressively.

“We want to foray into 10 new export markets and gain new distributors within these markets,” he said. “It is a known fact that we are not happy with exporting just 10 percent of our LCVs. With this launch, we will target doubling of our LCV exports in the next two to three years.”

It took 24 months for Ashok Leyland to build the Bada Dost on its all new LCV platform. However, Seth said future launches, including those of variants would roll off production lines relatively quickly. “We are looking to launch a new LCV variant every 3-4 months on the Bada Dost platform. We will have multiple LCV products that will be launched over the next four years.”