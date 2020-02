Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 40 percent drop in total sales in January year-on-year. The company sold 11,850 units last month compared to 19,741 vehicles it sold in January 2019.

Total domestic sales during the month fell 41 percent to 10,850 units from 18,533 units in the year-ago month.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment sales in January 2020 declined 47 percent YoY to 7,754 units. Among these, total truck sales fell 60 percent to 5,072 units, while total bus sales increased 42 percent to 2,682 units, YoY.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales slumped 19 percent to 4,096 units from 5,047 units YoY.