Ashok Leyland expects its defence business revenue to nearly triple in three years - Shares rise 4%

Shares of Ashok Leyland are trading near their 52-week high after the company expressed confidence in nearly tripling its defence business revenue over the next three years. The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle manufacturer said that the defence business is likely to fetch annual revenue of Rs 1,100 crore over the next three years from Rs 400 crore it fetched over the last five years.

At its annual investor meeting, the company expressed confidence that the Commercial Vehicle upcycle will continue and that it expects its export volumes to double over the next two to three years.

Over the medium term, Ashok Leyland plans on increasing its domestic market share to 35 percent from the current 32 percent. It also plans on increasing its LCV market share to 25 percent from 19 percent and expects EBITDA margin to be in the mid-teens from the current levels of 8.1 percent.

Ashok Leyland also plans on moving forward with its plan to unlock value through its subsidiaries. This would begin with the IPO of Hinduja Leyland Finance which will happen in the second half of the current financial year.

Brokerages like UBS and Goldman Sachs are neutral on Ashok Leyland with price targets of Rs 175 and Rs 155 respectively. JPMorgan, though, is overweight on the stock with a price target of Rs 175, as is Morgan Stanley, with a price target of Rs 178.

Shares of Ashok Leyland are trading 3.6 percent higher at Rs 163.10. The stock has gained nearly 10 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.