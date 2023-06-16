Ashok Leyland expects its defence business revenue to nearly triple in three years - Shares rise 4%

The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle manufacturer said that the defence business is likely to fetch annual revenue of Rs 1,100 crore over the next three years from Rs 400 crore it fetched over the last five years.

Shares of Ashok Leyland are trading near their 52-week high after the company expressed confidence in nearly tripling its defence business revenue over the next three years.

At its annual investor meeting, the company expressed confidence that the Commercial Vehicle upcycle will continue and that it expects its export volumes to double over the next two to three years.

Over the medium term, Ashok Leyland plans on increasing its domestic market share to 35 percent from the current 32 percent. It also plans on increasing its LCV market share to 25 percent from 19 percent and expects EBITDA margin to be in the mid-teens from the current levels of 8.1 percent.