Ashok Leyland expects strong CV cycle to continue in the near term

It seems that the commercial vehicle (CV) industry is poised for continued growth in the near future. While there are certainly challenges to be faced, companies like Ashok Leyland are optimistic about the future.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland recently spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the state of the industry. According to Agarwal, the CV growth in FY23 was quite strong, and he expects this momentum to continue into FY24. In fact, he even predicts that the positive CV cycle will run longer this time around.

“In FY23, the industry was very upbeat and we do hope that this momentum would continue in FY24 and beyond as well,” he said.

“All the macro-economic factors are placed very well right now. I also think that this positive cycle will run a little bit longer this time because there has been a lot of thrust on the government," he said.

Agarwal also noted that the CV industry will have to increase its margin if it wants to sustain this growth over the long term. This is a challenge that many companies will have to face, as margins have been relatively tight in recent years.

One possible solution to this problem is increased investment in research and development (R&D). By developing new technologies and processes, companies can improve their efficiency and reduce costs. This, in turn, can lead to higher margins and more sustainable growth.

Another option is to focus on increasing sales in emerging markets. While established markets like India and China offer significant opportunities, there is also a lot of potential in regions like Africa and South America. By expanding their reach, companies can tap into new sources of revenue and drive growth over the long term.

According to HSBC, there is a slowdown in the commercial vehicle sector and they prefer Tata Motors to Ashok Leyland because of valuations. The firm has a hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145.

A cautious note by HSBC states that the commercial vehicle space is expected to grow just 8 percent in FY24 which is slower compared to last year.

Ashok Leyland secured a big order from VRL Logistics to supply 1,560 trucks as the logistics major plans to expand and modernise its fleet by replacing old trucks.

