Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland’s total sales in the month of February 2021 rose 19 percent to 13,703 units as compared to 11,475 units in the same month last year. Sales were higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 13,500 units.

The company’s total domestic sales increased 20 percent to 12,776 units from 10,612 units, YoY.

Total truck sales during the month jumped 50 percent to 7,336 units from 4,894 units, while the company sold only 466 buses in February 2021, 81 percent lower than 2,474 buses sold in February 2020.

Sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 44 percent to 5,901 units from 4,107 units, YoY.