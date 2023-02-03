Ashok Leyland bets on electric busses, eLCVs for next growth push

Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland is expecting to see double-digit volume growth in FY24 and aims to make a significant impact in the international EV market with its upcoming launches and growing market share.

The company has gained 6 percent in market share over the past few months and currently holds 31.7 percent of the market share overall. The company's CFO and Whole-time Director, Gopal Mahadevan, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said, “Over the last nine months, we have gained about 6.8 percent. We are at 31.7 percent,” the CFO added.

Mahadevan said, “Hopefully the growth in FY24 should be double-digit,” The company is planning to launch an electric bus in the international market later this year. The company also announced to launch electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) Bada Dost EV in the latter part of the fiscal year.

Mahadevan stated that the company's market share will continue to grow in quarter three. He further added that he's optimistic about the company's future and expects double-digit volume growth in FY24.

Mahadevan also emphasized the importance of infrastructure in the recent Budget and stated that this will help the company to continue its growth. “There is a lot of focus on infrastructure, which augurs well for the commercial vehicle industry,” he said.

Ashok Leyland has also seen a 23 percent jump in total sales for January. The company sold 28,221 medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in the country, up 69 percent from a year earlier. It also sold 16,405 light commercial vehicles, up 15 percent from the previous year.

The Chennai-based company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 6 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. The company, in a statement, said that revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,030 crore over Rs 5,535 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Ashok Leyland jumped 5 percent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its profit after tax at Rs 361 crore for the third quarter that ended December 2022. The automobile company's stock climbed five percent to Rs 155.10 on the BSE on Thursday.

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has already made its mark in the EV bus segment by supplying its vehicles to various state transport undertakings like BMTC.

The company has also recently won the CESL tender of 2,100 vehicles under its electric mobility brand Switch Mobility. With over 2,600 orders for e-mobility vehicles, Ashok Leyland is well-positioned to continue its growth in this segment.

