Ashok Leyland shares at 52-week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8-10 percent upside

Multiple analysts who track Ashok Leyland have a price target ranging from Rs 180 to Rs 185, implying a potential upside of 7-10 percent from current levels.
Increased focus on exports has also come to the aid of the stock price. The management expects export volumes to double over the next two years.
Multiple analysts have turned bullish on the stock post the management commentary. ICICI Securities has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 179, implying a potential upside of Rs 179 per share.
When compared to peer companies, Ashok Leyland has a five-year revenue Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7 percent, compared to Tata Motors' 6.3 percent and Eicher Motors' 12.2 percent.
Eicher Motors has been growing at a faster pace due to the company's focus on the premium truck segment.
Shares of Ashok Leyland ended 2.25 percent higher at Rs 168.10.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read