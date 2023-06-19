Ashok Leyland shares at 52-week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8-10 percent upside

Multiple analysts who track Ashok Leyland have a price target ranging from Rs 180 to Rs 185, implying a potential upside of 7-10 percent from current levels.

Shares of commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. hit another 52-week high on Monday, taking its gains over a 12-month period in excess of 25 percent. The rally has mainly come from an increased demand for commercial vehicles. The industry is expected to grow by 10-12 percent in the current financial year.

Increased focus on exports has also come to the aid of the stock price. The management expects export volumes to double over the next two years.

Multiple analysts have turned bullish on the stock post the management commentary. ICICI Securities has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 179, implying a potential upside of Rs 179 per share.

Emkay too has a buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of Rs 180, while Motilal Oswal has a target of Rs 185, implying a 10.7 percent potential upside from current levels. Motilal Oswal also has a buy rating on Ashok Leyland.

When compared to peer companies, Ashok Leyland has a five-year revenue Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7 percent, compared to Tata Motors' 6.3 percent and Eicher Motors' 12.2 percent.

Eicher Motors has been growing at a faster pace due to the company's focus on the premium truck segment.