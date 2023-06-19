Ashok Leyland shares at 52-week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8-10 percent upside

2 Min(s) Read
Multiple analysts who track Ashok Leyland have a price target ranging from Rs 180 to Rs 185, implying a potential upside of 7-10 percent from current levels.
Shares of commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. hit another 52-week high on Monday, taking its gains over a 12-month period in excess of 25 percent. The rally has mainly come from an increased demand for commercial vehicles. The industry is expected to grow by 10-12 percent in the current financial year.
Increased focus on exports has also come to the aid of the stock price. The management expects export volumes to double over the next two years.
The company during its investor day last week had said that its defence business is likely to fetch annual revenue of Rs 1,100 crore over the next three years, from Rs 400 crore it has fetched over the last five years.