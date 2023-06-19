Ashok Leyland shares at 52-week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8-10 percent upside

Multiple analysts who track Ashok Leyland have a price target ranging from Rs 180 to Rs 185, implying a potential upside of 7-10 percent from current levels.

Shares of commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. hit another 52-week high on Monday, taking its gains over a 12-month period in excess of 25 percent. The rally has mainly come from an increased demand for commercial vehicles. The industry is expected to grow by 10-12 percent in the current financial year.