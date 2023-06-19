CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsAshok Leyland shares at 52 week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8 10 percent upside

Ashok Leyland shares at 52-week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8-10 percent upside

Ashok Leyland shares at 52-week high as analysts turn bullish, see another 8-10 percent upside
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 3:34:38 PM IST (Updated)

Multiple analysts who track Ashok Leyland have a price target ranging from Rs 180 to Rs 185, implying a potential upside of 7-10 percent from current levels.

Shares of commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. hit another 52-week high on Monday, taking its gains over a 12-month period in excess of 25 percent. The rally has mainly come from an increased demand for commercial vehicles. The industry is expected to grow by 10-12 percent in the current financial year.

Increased focus on exports has also come to the aid of the stock price. The management expects export volumes to double over the next two years.


The company during its investor day last week had said that its defence business is likely to fetch annual revenue of Rs 1,100 crore over the next three years, from Rs 400 crore it has fetched over the last five years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X