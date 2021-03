West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently rode an e-scooter to protest against the rising fuel prices. Although a political move, it has passed on a larger message that e-vehicles are the future.

With fossil fuel reserves running out and pollution increasing, an alternative to combustion engines is the need of the hour, which electric vehicles can very well be, as they produce zero emissions.

As far as electric motorbikes and scooters are concerned, at least 20 options are available in India starting from Rs 39,990 going up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The top brands that manufacture electric motorcycles and scooters are Revolt, Bajaj, Hero Electric, Ather, and TVS. Revolt RV400 (Rs 1.03 lakh), Bajaj Chetak (Rs 1 lakh) and Hero Electric Optima LA (Rs 44,990) top the charts in terms of sales.

But the biggest problem faced by electric two-wheelers are range and availability of charging points.

Let's have a look at some of the top e-bikes:

Revolt RV400: It is the first Artificial-Intelligence (AI)-enabled electric motorcycle in Indian market. The Revolt RV 400 motorcycle comes in two variants: standard and premium. It has a maximum 150 km range on a single charge.

Ather 450: It is also an AI-enabled electric scooter with sleek and aerodynamic profile. It has internet connectivity, smartphone pairing, seven-inch touchscreen instrument display, navigation, and over-the-air software updates among a hoard of modern features. The Ather 450 is powered by a detachable lithium-ion 2.4kWh battery. The scooter offers a maximum range of 75 km on a single charge. The Ather 450 takes two hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent.