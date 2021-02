Production of the new Mahindra Thar will be ramped up further, as demand for the SUV has been very strong since its launch in October 2020. The number of bookings of the off-roader stood at 38,500 on February 1. In a few cities, the waiting period for the SUV has exceeded 10 months.

The company had launched the all-new Mahindra Thar in India on October 2, 2020, at a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The second generation of the SUV is available in two variants and 9 trim levels. It is equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Since its launch, demand for the Thar has been very high. Within just 18 days of its launch, there were over 15,000 bookings for the SUV. By the end of October 2020, the number of bookings had crossed 20,000. The waiting period then was around six months.

To reduce the waiting period, just about a month after its launch, on November 4, the company announced that it would ramp up production of the SUV by 50 percent — from 2,000 units a month to 3,000.

But the demand continued to soar. In January 2021, there were over 6,000 bookings for the Thar. As a result of the flurry of orders, the delivery period has been pushed up further to 10 months in some cities now. From there, on February 1, the cumulative bookings stood at around the 38,500-mark.