April auto sales: Passenger vehicle sales decline while 3-wheelers witness 57% growth

For the first time in eight months, the PV segment witnessed a YoY degrowth of 1 percent due to last year's high base and the OBD 2A norms, which led to vehicle price increases and advanced purchases in March.

Automakers in India seem to not have a good start to FY24 as the month of April saw a four percent decline in total vehicle retail sales. In April 2023, automakers in India sold 17,24,935 vehicles as compared to selling 17,97,432 units in April 2022. Sequentially auto sales saw a sharp 15 percent decline.

According to data released by Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday, the 3-wheeler segment enjoyed robust growth of 57 percent year-on-year, tractor and commercial vehicles segments only grew by a modest one percent and two percent respectively.

The three wheeler segment sales surpassed pre-COVID levels at a healthy rate aided by high demand in the e-rickshaw and passenger segments.

Furthermore, the CV segment maintained positive momentum with a two percent YoY increase in retail sales. However, dealers reported that vehicle availability was a major concern due to the OBD 2A norms. The low base from last year also contributed to the positive growth, reported FADA data.

Two-wheeler sales continues to decline

The two wheeler segment continued the fall in sales and declined seven percent year-on-year.

Limited supply in the segment due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains, and pre-buying in March, model mix availability, rural sentiment, and demand in the 2-wheeler motorcycle segment remaining weak has resulted in the sales continuing to decline.

“The rural economy has yet to show significant progress. Compared to the pre-COVID April 2019, 2-wheeler sales are still down by 19 percent,” said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President.

Additionally, FADA has urged the GST Council to consider reducing GST on 2-wheelers from 28 percent to 18 percent to help revive this vital segment, which represents 75 percent of total auto sales volume.

FADA is also expecting that the upcoming marriage season in May is expected to bring a sales resurgence, driven by an increase in customer inquiries.

Furthermore, as electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity, more and more consumers are thinking about switching from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EVs, which could momentarily delay buying decisions.

Passenger Vehicle sales decline for the first time in eight months

For the first time in eight months, the PV segment witnessed decline of one percent in growth due to last year's high base and the OBD 2A norms, which led to vehicle price increases and advanced purchases in March.

“Although supplies are improving, there is a significant mismatch between customer demand and available inventory. Furthermore, entry-level PVs have fewer buyers, suggesting that customers at the bottom of the pyramid are still hesitant to upgrade from 2-wheelers to 4-wheelers,” added Singhnaia.

Rising inventory levels seem to be an issue in the segment. As per FADA, OEMs should work on recalibrating their inventory and prioritise the production and supply of products that are in high demand, ensuring a more efficient alignment between market demand and available inventory.

What can be expected from May?

As per FADA the unseasonal rains and hailstorms which is causing crop damage in multiple states may lead to an increasing concern for farmers and potentially impact entry-level 2-wheeler and passenger car sales.

Meanwhile some relief is also expected due to the upcoming wedding season in May.