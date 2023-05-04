English
April auto sales: Passenger vehicle sales decline while 3-wheelers witness 57% growth

By Nishtha Pandey  May 4, 2023 12:46:24 PM IST

For the first time in eight months, the PV segment witnessed a YoY degrowth of 1 percent due to last year's high base and the OBD 2A norms, which led to vehicle price increases and advanced purchases in March.

Automakers in India seem to not have a good start to FY24 as the month of April saw a four percent decline in total vehicle retail sales. In April 2023, automakers in India sold 17,24,935 vehicles as compared to selling 17,97,432 units in April 2022. Sequentially auto sales saw a sharp 15 percent decline.

According to data released by Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday, the 3-wheeler segment enjoyed robust growth of 57 percent year-on-year, tractor and commercial vehicles segments only grew by a modest one percent and two percent respectively.
The three wheeler segment sales surpassed pre-COVID levels at a healthy rate aided by high demand in the e-rickshaw and passenger segments.
