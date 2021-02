The discussions between Apple and Hyundai and Kia Motors to build an electric vehicle were paused recently, stated sources familiar with the situation.

The iPhone maker has been holding talks to build an electric vehicle with the South Korean auto giant. It’s not clear yet when the discussions would resume. Apple has also held talks with other auto manufacturers, too, for building electric vehicles.

This comes as a surprise because a couple of days ago a CNBC report, quoting sources, stated that the technology giant was close to finalising a deal with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle.

Also read: SPEED TAKE: Why Maruti is not excited about India's electric vehicle story

Apple declined to comment. Hyundai, which owns a controlling stake in Kia, had in January, hinted at a possible tie-up on electric cars and batteries with Apple. After stating that the company was in the early stages of discussions with the iPhone maker, Hyundai backtracked on the statement within a few hours.

Worldwide, there are a few automakers with the capacity and capability to mass manufacture vehicles. With Apple known for being notoriously tight-lipped about its product development plans, it’s not sure how many automakers would be interested in collaborating with the iPhone maker.

This apart, there are a few other difficulties as well. First, there is a dispute within Hyundai Group over which of its two brands — Hyundai or Kia — is likely to build the Apple car.

Also read: All that you need to know about Apple’s new car project

Second, how serious is Apple about taking on Tesla, the leader in the electric vehicles’ segment. Also, does it need an established manufacturer to roll out its electric vehicles?

Apple has a small team of engineers developing drive systems, However, since the works are at a very early stage, any roll out is not likely to happen for at least five years.