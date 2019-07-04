In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Auto
Auto

Antitrust body CCI to to probe Maruti Suzuki for discounting practices

Updated : July 04, 2019 08:50 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday said it had ordered an investigation into how the country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki controls discounts its dealers offer.
The CCI has asked its investigations unit to complete the probe within 150 days.
The CCI said it started looking into the Maruti case in November 2017 after a person identifying himself as a dealer wrote to it and alleged dealers were not being permitted to give extra discounts to their customers.
Antitrust body CCI to to probe Maruti Suzuki for discounting practices
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV