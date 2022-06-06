Andhra Pradesh finally moves to Vahan: Here’s how vehicle buyers will benefit

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) released sales numbers for the industry for May 2022. It reported year-on-year growth of 207 percent. The dealer body also revealed that after a series of follow-ups, Andhra Pradesh has now moved to registering new vehicles on the Vahan portal. Now only the states of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Lakshadweep are left to migrate to the new portal. The Vahan portal is the e-governance application that automates the RTO operations related to vehicle registration, permit, taxation and enforcement. Another application Sarathi is a completely computerised database of driving licences, conductors' licences, driving school licences and fees.

What is Vahan and Sarathi applications?

The Vahan and Sarathi (VS) is a process automation application for the RTOs to automate all RC, DC and related activities. Citizens gain many benefits from the cloud version of the new VS 4.0. They can avail of many services though these applications on the Parivahan Sewa Portal.

Services provided by Vahan and Sarathi and how will the vehicle buyers benefit?

The Vahan and Sarathi applications provide a range of services from vehicle registration, permit, taxation, fitness, motor driving schools, learner’s licence, driving licence and all the other allied processes on the Parivahan Sewa Portal.

Citizens can apply online for new learner’s licence, driving licence, request for modifications in details, make payments of the various fees and taxes, on the Parivahan Sewa Portal, enabled through the Vahan and Sarathi.

All information and services of every state transport department can be accessed online through this portal, eliminating the need to visit the transport offices. Citizens save money and time by availing all the transport office services online on the portal.

The application also allows transporters to apply for online for renewal of the National Permit for Goods Vehicles on the Parivahan Sewa Portal. The transporters can pay the permit fees through the epayment system on the portal and obtain the downloadable permit. The portal also helps the traffic officers to access information on vehicles seamlessly.