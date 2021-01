The Indian cricket team’s recent unexpected victory on Australian soil has become a talking point, what with the 2-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy catapulting the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced a bonus of Rs 5 crore for the team. Now, businessman Anand Mahindra has showered appreciation on six players who played a significant role in the historic triumph.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mahindra announced plans of gifting SUVs to Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan who played their first-ever Test in Australia and fearlessly stood up to the home team’s fine bowling attack. In the first of his three-part tweet, he mentioned that the six Test debutants have made it possible for future generations in India “to dream and explore the impossible”.

He went on to add that the players went on to overcome “daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence” even as he revealed his intentions of gifting each of the six players the Thar SUV, which was launched in Indian markets last October. The business tycoon also mentioned that the expenses of which will be borne by him, and not the company.

The youngsters got the chance to display their talent after key players had to bow out of the series due to injuries. Skipper Virat Kohli had returned home after a humiliating defeat in the first Test match in Adelaide to be present for the birth of his first child, leaving the captaincy reins in the hands of Rahane.

In the four-match Test series, Siraj scalped 13 wickets in three games, becoming the highest wicket-taker for India. Shardul and Washington displayed all-round performance with a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket in the all-important fourth Test in Brisbane. Their partnership broke a 30-year-old record for the Indian side in Test cricket and brought an end to Australia’s 32-year unbeaten, unblemished run at Gabba. In the same match, Natarajan bowled a magic spell — three wickets for 78.