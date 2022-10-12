Anand Mahindra shares video on Twitter, asks followers to identify country; there is a prize too

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Anand Mahindra offered a scale model of a Mahindra Novo Tractor as a reward.

Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra has a mystery that he wants to be solved. Sharing a video on Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group asked his followers whether they could identify the country shown. The reward? A scale model of a Mahindra Novo Tractor.

The video shows three Mahindra tractors standing at the side of the street in a foreign country. Attached to the tractors appear to be floats of some kind with displays on them. The first features an old sewing machine, while the second features a small boat. The third float was too far to make out the object clearly. A group of individuals wearing white-black traditional outfits of some kind also walks into view.

ALSO READ:

“These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic,” Mahindra said on Twitter.

With 9.8 million followers on the micro-blogging platform, there is no dearth of answers.

“Anand Sir, (sic) answer is ‘GERMANY’. It’s a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte (‘harvest’), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft (‘agriculture’). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor,” explained one user.

Others also chimed in with the suggestion that the country depicted in the video was Germany.

A few others said neighbouring Belgium or the much more distant Brazil as well.

While many other Twitter users were unable to guess the location of the country, they did express pride at seeing Indian products on a global stage.