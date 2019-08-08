#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Anand Mahindra: Investments can make India a global electric vehicle hub

Updated : August 08, 2019 08:40 PM IST

M&M has presence in every segment of the auto industry — two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles and farm equipment, but it has only one electric car — the electric Verito — in the Indian market so far.
Admitting that there is a great amount of concern in how dramatic the shift to EVs will be, Mahindra said that there will be a long period of co-existence for internal combustion engines (ICEs) and EVs.
Here's a quick preview of BPCL earnings

Warren Buffett: This is the No. 1 mistake parents make when teaching kids about money

Closing bell: Possible rollback of FPI surcharge lifts indices; Sensex ends 637 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,000

