Anand Mahindra explains the M&M succession plan

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced a succession plan with the transition of Anand Mahindra’s role to that of a non-executive chairman and Pawan Goenka re-designated as the MD and CEO with effect from April 1, 2020.

In an address to the employees of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra explained the change of guard at the conglomerate and assured of a smooth transition.

Mahindra elucidated why he was stepping down after the end of this fiscal and not the year after, as earlier planned.

“I would normally have stepped down in April 20-21, but the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated that the top 500 listed companies in India must have a Non-Executive Chairman from April 2020,” he said.

Mahindra thanked Rajeev Dubey, the current Group President of HR and Corporate Services, and also the President of the automotive sector, Rajan Wadhera, who are set to retire in April 2020.