Analysing customer feedback if Jimny brand can be introduced in India: Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is currently analysing customer feedback to ascertain if the Jimny brand could be introduced in India as part of its overall plan to strengthen the SUV portfolio, as per a senior company official. The auto major currently manufactures three-door Jimny at its Gurugram plant and exports to Middle East and African markets. The model, though compact in size, is well known for its off-road prowess.

Jimny has been in the global market for over 50 years. "It is a segment worth looking into, that is the reason why we exhibited it in the Auto Expo 2020. We have collected some very good feedback from the customers. We are studying this feedback and we will definitely see if we can introduce the product here," MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.