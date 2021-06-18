Home

    Ampere Vehicles cuts scooter prices by up to Rs 9,000 as govt raises subsidy

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Following this downward revision in the prices, Ampere's Zeal will carry a price tag of Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) as against Rs 68,990 earlier, the company said in a statement.

    Greaves Cotton's e-mobility arm Ampere Vehicles on Friday cut the prices of its scooters by up to Rs 9,000 following the government increasing subsidy for electric two-wheelers by 50 percent under the FAME-II scheme.
    Similarly, Magnus Pro model is now priced at Rs 65,990 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) from Rs 74,990 earlier, it said. This price reduction makes Ampere electric scooters more affordable to consumers across the country.
    Roy Kurian, chief operating officer for e-mobility business (two-and three-wheelers) at Ampere Electric, said: "With significant subsidy revision in FAME-II policy, the scheme makes EV (electric vehicle) affordable, as more and more customers can now go for it."
    Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers, making its scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen the company's customer base, he added.
