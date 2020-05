The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days to customers.

For 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets, MSIL has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country.

"These SoPs ensure highest level of hygiene and sanitisation across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees," the company said.

The company has put in place a robust digital process to help customers buy vehicles without having the need to visit the showrooms. Also, auto major said it now offers the door-step delivery of cars. Besides, the dealerships will carry out complete sterilisation of the test-drive vehicles.

Speaking on the start of showroom activities for customers, Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said, "We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car."

"The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the central and state governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles," Ayukawa added.