Americans may ride this India-made ‘Tesla of Scooters’ before Elon Musk’s cars come to India; what experts say

The unveiling of Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro scooters has not just created a buzz in the Indian market, but enthusiasts the world over are taking a keen interest in the ride-hailing firm’s foray into the EV space. Auto publications from overseas are all praises for Ola EVs’ distinctive design and features and have called for export to their markets.

“Getting something affordable here, like the Ola S1, could help push people away from cars for around-town trips, which would be good for everyone,” wrote auto expert Kyle Hyatt talking about the American market for Road Show.

Meanwhile, American entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa also wants to own what he calls the ‘Tesla of Scooters.’ “Ola S1 is a 70-plus mph electric scooter that's priced like a bicycle. I would love to get one here in Silicon Valley,” he tweeted and tagged Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

https://twitter.com/wadhwa/status/1433946797903282176

Aggarwal responded with a confirmation that the Ola scooters will in fact be shipped to the US early next year. "Yes soon! We will be shipping to the US by early next year," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Former chief executive officer of MyGov India, the government's citizen-centric online platform, chimed in and predicted that Ola scooters would be available in the US before Tesla’s entry into the Indian market. "I think Ola will available in the US before Tesla will be available in India," he tweeted.

Although the demand for electric scooters in the American market is not as high as in India, Piaggio is selling electric scooters in the US. The Piaggio Vespa Elettrica is priced around $7,500, which is more than thrice the cost of Ola S1.

Based on the price in India, Ola Electric’s basic model S1 might be priced at just $1350 and the S1 Pro would likely cost the American customer up to $1800.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro

Ola launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in the Indian market on August 15 and priced the scooters competitively for the Indian two-wheeler market. The Ola S1 Pro can be bought for Rs. 1,29,999 whereas the Ola S1 will be priced at Rs. 99,999.

Ola Electric claims it has bookings from over 1,000 cities and is planning to deliver the scooters to all locations simultaneously.

While state-level subsidies can mean different prices in different parts of the country, customers in Delhi can get the basic S1 for Rs. 85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi), according to HT Auto.

Among Ola S1’s notable features, the e-scooter is capable of 55 mph or 88 kmph with additional speed if you opt for the Pro version. This performance is pretty good for an electric scooter, according to CNET. It also comes with a 7-inch digital dashboard with in-house operating system called MoveOS. It provides all the necessary basic dash functions plus additional features for navigation and music control.

On the other hand, when Tesla will roll out its iconic cars in India remains unclear with shifting launch dates, reported CarBlog India. The company stated that the “exorbitantly high import taxes” in India is a major issue that is causing the delay. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also tweeted about the same citing the import duties of 60 to 100 percent by the Indian Government.