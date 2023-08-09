Amazon to acquire 1,000 electric trucks from Eicher Motors

The first phase will see Amazon integrating 50 Eicher electric trucks into its delivery operations, strategically placed in key hubs including Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram

Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, announced on Wednesday (August 9) its commitment to acquire 1,000 electric trucks from Eicher Motors, signaling a major shift towards eco-friendly deliveries. In the initial phase of this transformative partnership, Amazon plans to purchase 50 of these cutting-edge electric trucks, solidifying its commitment to sustainable transportation practices.

As part of this deal, Eicher Motors, through its subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), will supply Amazon with a fleet of electric trucks designed to revolutionise last-mile deliveries. With an emphasis on zero-emission solutions, this initiative aligns seamlessly with Amazon's broader mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The first phase will see Amazon integrating 50 Eicher electric trucks into its delivery operations, strategically placed in key hubs including Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram. These trucks, ranging in deck lengths from approximately eight to 24 feet, are equipped with advanced digital features and customisable cargo stacking configurations. Fast and slow charging options will cater to the trucks' diverse operational needs.

"Fast and slow charging options will be provided to meet the needs of specific operations. The service solution also factors in availability of charging infrastructure, operational requirements, charging time constraints, battery capacity, and overall energy management strategies of the fleet," stated a joint statement by both the companies.

Vinod Aggarwal, CEO of VECV, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Amazon for e-commerce deliveries marks a significant move towards sustainable transport solutions. By introducing these electric trucks, we are committed to fostering a zero-emission transport ecosystem."

Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Customer Fulfilment at Amazon Transportation Services, emphasised the partnership's significance in Amazon's journey towards a greener fleet.

"This partnership contributes to our goal of integrating 10,000 EVs into our delivery fleet in India by 2025. We are well on our way to transforming our network and accelerating the decarbonization of the logistics industry."