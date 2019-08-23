Amara Raja sets up EV battery charging stations in Tirupati

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, flagship company of the Amara Raja Group of Companies, on Friday said it has set up electric vehicle battery charging stations in Tirupati to promote electric vehicle usage in the city.

The initiative was undertaken in collaboration with Tirupati Municipal Corporation under its smart city programme, Amara Raja Batteries said in a statement here.

The company unveiled a fleet of e-Autos in Tirupati on the occasion.

Amara Raja Batteries recently added a Lithium Ion battery pack manufacturing facility of 500MWH capacity at its manufacturing unit in Tirupati, the release said.

"Amara Raja is closely watching trends and business opportunities in the electric mobility (segment) and has taken concrete steps towards enhancing its research and development" Amara Raja Group, Chairman, Ramachandra N Galla said.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Girisha P S said the initiative was one of the crucial step towards transforming it into a green city.