All trucks will have air-conditioned driver cabins from 2025 says Nitin Gadkari

By Sauravi Prasai  Jun 20, 2023 10:50:45 PM IST (Published)

Nitin Gadkari while speaking during the launch of Ramesh Kumar's book 'Desh Chaalak- Recognising Those Who Move India' emphasized the need for improved conditions for drivers, highlighting the stark contrast between India and other countries.

All trucks will now need to have air-conditioned driver compartments, beginning 2025 told the minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while speaking about the need for improved driving conditions  during the launch of Ramesh Kumar's book 'Desh Chaalak- Recognising Those Who Move India'.

"All trucks will have air-conditioned driver cabins beginning 2025," says Nitin Gadkari
The decision came as a relief to drivers who endure long hours on road spending nearly 11-12 hours in hot and uncomfortable cabins.
Gadkari emphasized the need for improved conditions for drivers, highlighting the stark contrast between India and other countries where restrictions are placed on the number of hours bus and truck drivers can be on duty.
Indian drivers often endure extreme temperatures, ranging from 43 to 47 degrees Celsius, making their working conditions even more challenging, Gadkari stated.
X