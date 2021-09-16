All-new Tata Punch micro-SUV teased ahead of launch; know details

Tata Motors is leaving no stone unturned in grabbing customers’ eyeballs and shifting focus towards its upcoming micro SUV Tata Punch. Expected to enter the Indian market somewhere around the festive season, the first-ever offering in the compact SUV segment from India’s leading carmaker will directly compete with Maruti Ignis.

The company has teased the Tata Punch giving several glimpses of the new vehicle. Touted in the video as smooth, rugged and effortless, the Tata Punch is already laying the ground for its features in terms of performance and overall on road experience. In the video, the car is seen in a dual-shade of blue and white and is supported by a set of dual-tone alloys. The split headlamp and the edgy tail lamps add a touch of elegance to the looks, and the LED DRLs act as icing on the cake.

Tata Punch is being teased with a strategic pattern meant to tickle the interested car buff.

The 2021 Punch has been built on a new and revamped Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture (ALFA-ARC) platform. The ALFA-ARC makes Punch a well-balanced combination of a rugged mean machine and an everyday fun vehicle.

Under the hood, the car will offer a power-packed performance with the help of a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated powertrain, fostering a 5-speed gearbox that can pull the vehicle with 85bhp and a peak torque of 113Nm, according to a Carwale report.

Though the interiors are yet to be disclosed officially, it is expected that the top-end model of Tata Punch will be equipped with the standard feature collection of the company. The list will incorporate an interactive infotainment display, semi-digital instrument cluster, button start, climate control, and driver seat height adjustment.

Tata Punch is a clever addition to its range by one of India’s top SUV players. The frequent and multiple teasers imply that the vehicle will touch the tarmac very soon and give a neck-and-neck competition to other models in the same segment.

According to Carwale, the micro-SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5-8 lakh though the company is yet to officially confirm this.