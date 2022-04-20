All-new Tata Nexon EV, latest Ertiga among upcoming car launches in 2022; check features

As the demand for new vehicles continues to surge in the country, automakers are ramping up to launch updated models in the coming months. Cars ranging from entry-level models to luxury vehicles by automakers such as Maruti, Tata, Volkswagen, BMW and more are expected to launch in the next two quarters.

Here are the top car launches to watch out for in 2022:

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen’s main focus in 2022 is the replacement of the Vento, called the Volkswagen Virtus. It has been premiered and production has commenced. Pre-bookings are open, with prices slated to be revealed in May.

The car gets 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. It will be split into two broad trims: Dynamic Line and Performance Line (GT), the latter being offered with the 150PS engine only, mated to the 7-speed DSG transmission. It will get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Maruti Ertiga and XL 6

Maruti has given both the XL6 and Ertiga a refresh by way of minor cosmetic tweaks and updated feature sets such as six airbags and paddle shifters. The XL6 is expected to get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and new MID in the instrument cluster. The all-new Ertiga will get an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with a new 6-speed AT with paddle shifters.

Tata Nexon EV update

The popular electric SUV is expected to get a second, larger battery option, with the facelifted Nexon EV. It might feature a 40-kWh battery pack which will go on sale as the long-range version.

It is expected to get a few additional features, such as disc brakes on all wheels, ventilated front seats, ESC, adjustable regenerative braking, etc. There might be a few cosmetic upgrades too.

Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian will be a three-row version of the Compass SUV. It gets a longer wheelbase and is wider and taller and sports a design that’s differentiated enough from the Compass.

The Jeep Meridian will feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine, with 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic gearboxes, and will be offered in both FWD and AWD configurations.

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The sixth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class is expected to reach Indian showrooms later in May 2022. It represents an evolution of the German compact luxury sedan, which is bigger too.

Its cabin is based on the latest S-Class, with the vertically oriented central infotainment system and a 11.9-inch touchscreen display. Globally, it is offered with petrol and diesel variants with a mild-hybrid tech as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

BMW i4