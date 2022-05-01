Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

All electric vehicle fire incidents will be probed: Transport Secy

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said "Each and every incident (of electric vehicles catching fire) will be probed into."

All electric vehicle fire incidents will be probed: Transport Secy
Amid multiple cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Sunday said each and every incident will be probed and asserted that the Indian EV industry is bound to prosper and grow beyond 'our imagination'.
Aramane further said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has achieved an overall asset monetisation value of about Rs 21,000 crore in FY22 as part of the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline.
Also Read
"Each and every incident (of electric vehicles catching fire) will be probed into," he told.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Skoda sales zoom over five-fold in April on back of Slavia's resounding success

Next Article

Maruti Suzuki's April sales slipped by over 5% to 150661 units

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More