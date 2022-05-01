All electric vehicle fire incidents will be probed: Transport Secy

Amid multiple cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Sunday said each and every incident will be probed and asserted that the Indian EV industry is bound to prosper and grow beyond 'our imagination'.

Aramane further said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has achieved an overall asset monetisation value of about Rs 21,000 crore in FY22 as part of the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline.

Also Read

"Each and every incident (of electric vehicles catching fire) will be probed into," he told.