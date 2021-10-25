All-electric MINI Cooper SE teased for India, launch expected in few weeks

MINI India recently launched the teaser of its upcoming Cooper SE through its social media channels. The Cooper SE is the brand’s first fully electric vehicle. While the car was released globally in 2019, it will hit Indian roads soon.

“The future is here. Are you ready?” the company tweeted.

The Cooper SE is based on the ICE MINI 3-Door, and while no date has been announced for the launch, it is expected that the car will be released in the next few weeks. MINI 3-Door is available from a starting price of Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Cooper SE will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to cost Rs 50 lakh. It will be the most affordable offering in the luxury electric vehicle segment.

The vehicle will be competing against Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and the Audi e-tron range.

Instead of the internal combustion engine (ICE), the Cooper SE will arrive with a single electric motor. The motor is capable of outputting 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque, which will be drawing energy from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The sporty car can hit 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph.

The car has a range of 235-270 km on a single charge. The company claims that the battery can charge up to 80 percent within 150 minutes when using an 11 kW charger. Full charge for the battery will take only three hours, while a 50 kW charger would charge the battery completely in 35 minutes.

The Cooper SE will also feature some exterior design changes, with ‘E’ badges, representing the electric engine, replacing the ‘S’ badges of the vehicle. But the LED DRLs, Union Jack themed LED taillights, round ORVMs, and the silhouette have remained the same.

Also read