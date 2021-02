Hyundai Motor has teased its most-anticipated premium SUV -- the latest version of the Creta 7-Seater on Wednesday (February 24). The automaker revealed that the latest model will be called Hyundai Alcazar and the vehicle will be launched in April this year.

The company released a video of the Alcazar that “personifies reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of Castles and Palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity”.

Specifications

The SUV has a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the standard Creta, which is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen system will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with voice recognition.

That apart, it has captain seats, a revised front grille, LED lights, new bumpers and new auto-dimming IRVM. Compared to the standard Creta, the front grille in Hyundai ALCAZAR has a different design. The standard slats have been replaced by studs.

In terms of design, Hyundai ALCAZAR will be similar to the standard five-seater Creta. But its rear section is longer to accommodate the additional row of seats. There are also updated tail-lamps, twin-tip exhaust pipes and a new spoiler.

Competition

Hyundai ALCAZAR — the SUV that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’ — will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 500 and recently-launched Tata Safari. Since the launch of the first generation Creta, Hyundai has achieved a lot of success in the SUV market in India. With the launch of Venue, the South Korean car maker clacked SUV sales numbers of about 20,000 units a month — a commendable feat.

Price