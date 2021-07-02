It’s a car! Wait, it’s an aircraft! No, a flying car! Welcome to the future

Slovak inventor Stefan Klein's AirCar has completed its first-ever inter-city flight on June 28. AirCar, the prototype flying car by Klein Vision, took a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Slovakia's Nitra to the international airport in the capital city of Bratislava.

The AirCar turned into a sports car on landing within three minutes at the click of a button. Klein said that this was AirCar's 142nd successful landing in Bratislava.

"With this successful test run, AirCar has inched closer to a commercial production," he said.

After completing the sortie, the founder of Klein Vision said, “This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual."

The AirCar Prototype 1 has a 160HP BMW engine with a fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute. The aircraft-sports car has flown at 8,200 feet (2,499m) and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190 km per hour.

The makers of AirCar say that it can go from the ground to the sky with a take-off of 300 metres, reaching a speed of up to 200 km per hour. According to Klein Vision, the AirCar has completed more than 40 hours of test flights, including steep 45 degree turns and stability and manoeuvrability testing. These flights were undertaken under the supervision of Slovakia's Civil Aviation Authority, the company added.

Klein Vision has said that Prototype 2 will likely come with a 300HP engine, have a cruise speed of 300 km per hour, and a range of 1,000km.