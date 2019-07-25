Aggressive electrification in cold storage, govt likely to target 10% e-vehicle sales in 5 years

Based on the current state of the sector and feedback from the stakeholders, the government is unlikely to adopt an aggressive roadmap for electrification of automobiles and is rather targeting 10 percent electric vehicle sales in a period of five years, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

“The aggressive electrification roadmap has effectively gone in cold storage, at least for now. The industry will need some more time to move towards complete electrification and the current slowdown in sales is not helping the situation either. The government will certainly continue to push for electric mobility via policies and incentives but the earlier phase-wise approach to electrify vehicle categories is no longer in action. Feedback from stakeholders has also been factored in,” the sources said.

During 2018-19, total domestic sales stood at 26.3 million units, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. However, electric vehicle sales, passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, in the last financial year stood at around 129,600 units, which accounted for 0.5 percent of total sales. It is important to note here that while electric three-wheelers sales in FY19 stood at 630,000, most of it comprises of e-rickshaws, an industry expert said.

The government was earlier planning complete electrification of certain categories of vehicles, a proposal mooted by NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ministry had also started working on a draft notification proposing sale of only electric three-wheelers from April 2023 and sale of only electric two-wheelers under 150cc from April 2025 onwards, CNBC-TV18 had reported exclusively quoting sources.

The move had surprised the automobile industry and several automotive manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd, had expressed concerns regarding the proposal and said that the transition must take place after industry consultation and shouldn't be forced but gradual.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had soon clarified on the matter, saying that the government is not attempting to shut any industry but changes must be made with time in view of national interest, today said on the matter of electric mobility.