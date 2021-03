A day after automaker Maruti Suzuki announced that it would "substantially hike vehicle prices from April", Nissan India announced a price hike across all available models, including the Datsun.

The company said in a statement on March 23 that the decision was taken to offset the impact of rising input costs.

"There has been a continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models. The increase in prices varies from variant to variant," PTI quoted Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava as saying.

The company, however, has not shared model-specific price details as yet.

Nissan sells models such as Magnite (launched in end-2020), Sunny and Kicks in India, besides GO, redi-GO and GO+ under its Datsun brand.

Magnite is the most-affordable sub-compact Nissan SUV 8 in India at the time of its launch with its introductory price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It has fared strongly in India. Its maintenance cost is said to be the lowest in the segment.

According to an HT Auto report, Nissan said that despite the price hike that comes into effect in April 2021, its products will be eyed favourably.

On March 22, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would "substantially hike vehicle prices from April in order to offset an increase in raw material cost". Mahindra and Tata Motors too raised prices of vehicles recently.