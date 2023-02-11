ABB India looks to accelerate initiatives on sustainability and electric mobility

According to the company, currently, 65 percent of the cars in India are painted by ABB and the company has a 40 percent market share in robotics used in automobiles in India.
ABB India recently posted a 58 percent jump in its net profits in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. The company’s India Head, Sanjeev Sharma told CNBC-TV18 that the company has fulfilled orders worth Rs 10,000 crore in CY2022 and is looking at greater growth in CY23. ABB's order book in India stood at Rs 5932 crore in CY20.
Sharma said that customer connect, agile operations and sustainable models have helped the company achieve this growth. ABB is looking at ESG and sustainability as core pillars of their business globally. The company sees sustainability, electrification of networks, automation, robotisation, and energy efficiency as the megatrends of 2023.
Sanjeev Sharma said that the ABB units across India saw an 82 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the company is striving to do more to make its business eco-friendly and sustainable.
According to the company, currently, 65 percent of the cars in India are painted by ABB and the company has a 40 percent market share in robotics used in automobiles in India. These include robots at plants of automobile giants like Mahindra, Tata and Ola Electric. The company also claims that it has saved 12 TWH of energy in its manufacturing plants in the last decade.
The company is likely to benefit from the capex push by the government and other schemes announced in the budget. "ABB will benefit from major growth drivers mentioned in the budget. The 10 trillion infrastructure capex outlay, commitment towards Rs 100 million in Gati Shakti Project, and Rs 197 billion outlay in the national green hydrogen mission. All of this is positive for segments that ABB can benefit from,” said Sanjeev Sharma.
Among the high-growth areas that ABB is looking to benefit from are railways and metro rail, data centres, warehouses and logistics and renewables.
The company is also looking to expand its operations this year. “We have a robust cash balance of Rs 3616 crore, which can support us in taking part in acquisition strategies to the extent of 50 percent of cash available, apart from organic expansion plans,” said Sanjeev Sharma.
