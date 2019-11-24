Auto
A small metal ball costs Elon Musk a whooping $768 million
Updated : November 24, 2019 09:45 AM IST
Musk asked the company's lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the "Armor Glass" by throwing a solid metal, baseball-sized ball at the window, but surprisingly the glass broke when the ball was overarmed into it.
