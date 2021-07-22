'A revolution in 10 colours': Ola e-scooters will offer widest choice of shades; let's see which ones

Ola Electric announced on July 22 that its much-awaited electric scooters will be available in 10 colours. This will make it the two-wheeler with the widest range of colours in India. The exact names of the colours will be revealed closer to launch, but blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver hues were seen in the pictures released by the company.

The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro have already been booked over one lakh times in just 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked e-scooter in the world, according to the company. The company has chosen to go for a direct-to-consumer model for the sale of the scooters. Customers will get their scooters delivered to their homes upon purchase.

“The Ola Scooter will deliver an unparalleled scooter experience to consumers, who will now get a wide range of vibrant colours to choose from, along with class-leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices that make it the best scooter customers can buy,” the company said in its statement.

The company’s Chairman and Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal also tweeted out about the scooter and its colours.

“A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at olaelectric.com.”

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

While details of the scooter aren’t out yet, it is expected that the base features and specifications will follow that of the two-wheelers released by Dutch startup Etergo Appscooter with some improvements in speed and range. Ola had acquired the company back in 2020.