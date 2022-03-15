The Heavy Industries Ministry on Tuesday announced a list of companies approved under the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and their components.

A total of 75 additional companies have been approved for the Component Champion Incentive scheme, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Toyota, Hero Cycles, Varroc, Lucas TVS, Lumax, Sona BLW, Mitsubishi, Nidek, Schaeffler, Garrett, Pinnacle and Mando.

Investment of Rs 29,834 crore is expected from the approved applicants under the Component Champion scheme.

As many as 20 applicants were earlier approved under the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) incentive scheme.

Companies from Japan, Germany, the US, the UK, the Republic of Korea, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have been approved for the component PLI scheme. More than 100 companies had applied for the component PLI scheme.

Five auto OEMs had applied for both parts of the scheme.

The auto PLI scheme has already attracted proposed investment of Rs 74,850 crore as against the target of Rs 42,500 crore for a period of five years.

Incentives in the range of 8-13 percent would be given to companies making components for safety, flex fuels, CNG, LNG, emission control, passenger convenience, fuel efficiency and sensors under the scheme. Incentives to the tune of 13-18 percent will be given to companies making components for hydrogen and electric vehicles.