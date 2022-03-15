A total of 75 component makers have been approved by the government for incentives under the auto component Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme , sources told CNBC-TV18.

The 75 companies approved for the PLI scheme include Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Hero Cycles, Motherson Sumi, Bosch, Toyota, Varroc, Lucas TVS, Lumax, Sona BLW, Mitsubishi, Nidek, Schaeffler, Garrett, Bharat Forge, Pinnacle, Mando, among others.

The sources added that CEAT and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are the two companies that received approvals under the non-automotive category for the PLI scheme.

A formal announcement regarding the same is expected later today.

Incentives in the range of 8 to 13 percent would be given to companies that are making components for safety, flex fuels, CNG, LNG, emission control, passenger convenience, fuel efficiency, and sensors, while a higher range of incentives — 13 to 18 percent — would be given to companies making components for hydrogen and electric vehicles.

An inter-ministerial group had prepared a list of companies to be approved by the minister concerned.

Last month the NDA government had said it was expecting an investment of Rs 45,000 crore over five years from 20 companies under the PLI scheme for India's automobile industry.

"This is the only sector where companies have been allowed to apply and get incentives under three schemes. A manufacturer can apply and get incentives under all three schemes - ACC PLI, automotive PLI, and FAME schemes," Arun Goel, Secretary, Department of Heavy Industries, had told CNBC-TV18.