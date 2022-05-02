Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • auto News>

  • 57% more people picked TVS Motor scooters this April when motorcycles sales went up mere 4%

57% more people picked TVS Motor scooters this April when motorcycles sales went up mere 4%

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Total sales at TVS Motor Company increased by 24% to 2,95,308 units in April, according to the company. A statement released by TVS Motor Business said that the company sold 2,38,983 vehicles in the same month last year.

57% more people picked TVS Motor scooters this April when motorcycles sales went up mere 4%
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 24 percent increase in total sales at 2,95,308 units in April. The company had posted a total sales of 2,38,983 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total two-wheelers sales were up 24 percent at 2,80,022 units last month, as against sales of 2,26,193 units in April 2021, it added. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,80,533 units last month as compared to 1,31,386 units in the year-ago month, up 37 percent, the company said.
Also read:
Motorcycle sales grew by 4 percent, from 1,33,227 units in April 2021 to 1,39,027 units in April 2022. Besides, scooter sales rose by 57 percent, from 65,213 units in April 2021 to 1,02,209 units in April 2022.
”The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest,” TVS Motor said. The company’s new products have been well received by the customers and it is optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve, it added.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

Tesla can benefit by manufacturing EVs in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Next Article

Kia India sold 18% more vehicles in April, 40% of them were Seltos

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More