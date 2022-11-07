50000th EV rolls out of Tata Motors Pune facility

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Tata Motors sells three electric products — Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T — in the domestic market. . Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 434.90, up by Rs 9.55, or 2.25 percent on the BSE.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it has rolled out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility in Maharashtra.

The company said on November 7 a favourable policy environment, positive word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped Tata Motors to achieve this feat ahead of its target.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm sells three electric products — Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T — in the domestic market. It has also recently unveiled a coupe-style SUV, which it plans to launch in the next two years.

As per FADA, Tata Motors led the EV vehicle segment in 2021-22 with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 percent in the vertical.

As per Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the company is planning to have 10 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in its domestic product portfolio by 2025.

All products are powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture, which is driven and proven for over 450 million km across diverse and challenging Indian terrains, providing an unmatched, uncompromising EV experience, the company stated.

While new products are developed to cater to evolving customer needs, Tata Motors also offered software updates to existing EV customers so they can enjoy a renewed driving and ownership experience, the company added.

Furthermore, with an aim to make EVs easily accessible, Tata Motors has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities, and helping consumers embrace EVs as their mode of personal mobility.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said as the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on the company.

"With a well-calibrated product mix, strong consumer-facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for our customers," Chandra said.

"Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel prices and worsening pollution," he added.