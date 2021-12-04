5,000 EV chargers sanctioned under Fame India Phase II: Govt

Union heavy industries secretary Arun Goel on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers under FAME II across 65 cities.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Goel said at least 20 companies participated in the pre-bid meeting of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) and is likely to receive bids for at least 150 GW.

He said the heavy industries ministry wants EV adoption by choice and not by force as the government is promoting all vehicles which contribute to green mobility.

To circumvent issues around land acquisitions, Goel said 22,000 fuel stations will have EV chargers, "The government will pay for chargers through FAME at fuel stations, which will be upgraded from time to time. Each EV has its own battery chemistry, but the government is working on standardisation on adaptors and parts of chargers."

Further, the secretary said the ministry has received a request from Tesla for duty reduction and the government is considering it. However, the government has asked the company to give a comprehensive roadmap on what the US-based firm plans to do in India.