40% jump in used car sales this festive season, says Mahindra First Choice Wheels

The Mahindra Group's pre owned cars vertical, First Choice Wheels, is expecting a robust 40 percent growth in festive sales this year. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the company's CEO Ashutosh Pandey said, that First Choice Wheels has delivered 3000 cars in the last twenty days and will deliver another 1000 cars in the Dhanteras & Diwali week. "We are looking at a robust growth across India. 2/3rd of the demand is coming from smaller towns. The growth in smaller towns is three times the growth of metros", he said.

Sales volumes for all passenger car makers have seen a fall this festive season owing to shortage of new cars in the market. All OEM's have been forced to slash production because of the ongoing semi conductor shortage. The shortage of new cars, is seen as a big factor behind rise of used car sales this year.

However, Ashutosh Pandey does not believe that the vehicle shortage is the primary reason behind a bumper season for those in the pre owned car space.

"Consumers have now started seeing value in used cars and they are now a strong option for car buyers along with used cars. Pre owned cars are no longer a compromise for customers", he said.

Pandey added that today for five lakhs a customer can buy a higher variant or model in the used car segment rather than an entry level new hatchback.

As a result of growing demand for used cars, Mahindra First Choice Wheels plans to expand its footprint from 1200 to 1500 stores this year, with a plan of 50-60 new stores per month. The company also plans to expand the number of large super stores from two to twenty this fiscal.