40 electric scooters of Jitendra EV catch fire in transport container in Nashik

Forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles, a venture of the Shah group, caught fire in a transport container in Nashik on Saturday, the company told CNBC-TV18.

According to the company, the vehicles caught fire near the Jitendra EV factory in Nashik while the container was en route to Bengaluru.

"An unfortunate incident took place on 9th April near our factory gate in a scooter transport container. The situation was immediately brought under control by timely intervention from our team. Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will come up with the findings in coming days," Jitendra Electric Vehicles told CNBC-TV18.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

On March 28, another incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu while a fourth incident was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.